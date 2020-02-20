Martin Braithwaite: Barcelona make emergency signing from Leganes

Martin Braithwaite
Martin Braithwaite has scored eight goals in 27 appearances for Leganes this season

Barcelona have completed the controversial emergency signing of Danish striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for 18m euros (£15m).

La Liga gave Barcelona permission to make a signing outside the transfer window after Ousmane Dembele was ruled out for six months with an injury.

La Liga rules allow clubs to apply to make new signings if a player is ruled out for more than five months.

Braithwaite's contract will run until the end of June 2024.

His deal also includes a buy-out clause of 300m euros (£251m).

Leganes are in the relegation zone of La Liga and have lost the striker, capped 39 times by Denmark, after Barcelona met his buy-out clause.

"We will raise our voice," said Leganes director general Martin Ortega. "We are in a situation of enormous and serious damage.

"We cannot understand the current regulation that a club, having a long-term injury, can perform this operation unilaterally and transfer their problem to our club.

"We consider that there is a regulation that is unfair, from which Barcelona has benefited. The one who is damaged by this is Leganes."

More to follow.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you