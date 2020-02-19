Timo Werner: RB Leipzig striker on his way to Liverpool? He certainly sounds keen...

Werner, centre, scored from the penalty spot against Tottenham on Wednesday

Timo Werner: brilliant footballer, natural goalscorer, terrible poker player.

At least, that's the impression we got following his attempts not to appear too excited about being linked with Liverpool.

The 23-year-old RB Leipzig striker scored the only goal as his side beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

It was his 26th goal of the season and, after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently described him as a very good player, Werner was asked how he felt to be linked with the Reds.

"Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team it makes me very proud," he said.

Werner, who has scored 11 goals in 29 games for Germany and is considered one of the most exciting strikers in world football, was also impressively modest in his response.

He followed up his initial answer by saying he still needs to improve if he is to earn a move to Anfield.

He added: "It's a pleasure but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

Time to get the chequebook out, Jurgen? Some fans on social media certainly think so...

What do you think?