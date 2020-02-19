Pep Guardiola: 'Truth will prevail' on Manchester City European ban

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will 100% stay at the club and believes the "truth will prevail", after City's ban from European competition.

On Friday, Premier League champions City were handed a two-year Champions League ban and fined 30m euros (£25m).

City say they will launch an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"It's not finished. The club believes it's unfair so we are going to appeal," Guardiola confirmed to Sky Sports.

Speaking after Wednesday's 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham, he added: "We are going to wait. All we can do is do what we have done the last four years and focus on that until the end of the season. I trust 100% completely what my club have done.

"We are going to fight like we have fought every single game and day we are together until the end of the season. We are optimistic that at the end the truth will prevail and next season we will be in the Champions League.

"If they don't sack me I will stay here 100% more than ever. First because I want to stay. It's something special, more than the contract I have. I said before, I say now, I want to stay and help the club and maintain this level as long as possible."