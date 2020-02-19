Manchester United: 'Touch and go' whether Marcus Rashford will play again this season

Rashford had been suffering from 'minor discomfort' before playing against Wolves and injuring his back, Solskjaer said

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's injury is "more severe" than the club expected and it is "touch and go" if he will play again this season.

The England international, 22, was injured after coming on as a substitute during the FA Cup third-round replay win against Wolves on 15 January.

The forward has scored 19 goals for United this season and is also a doubt for the Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

"We can't rush him," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

"Hopefully he will play again this season but it will be touch and go towards the end."

Asked if he could miss the Euros Solskjaer added: "I hope he would play before the end of the season but if he is not fit then he won't go."

In January Solskjaer had refused to offer any assurances about Rashford being back for the end of the season, saying it would be at least six weeks before the striker was fit to start training.

Speaking at a press conference before Thursday's Europa League tie at Club Brugge, Solskjaer added: "It has taken time. I'm not a doctor but obviously I was hoping that he would recover quicker than it looks like he is going to. It looks like he is going to be out for a few months definitely.

"He had a scan and it is more severe than we expected. When it heals he'll be stronger for it so we can't rush him"

United signed former Watford forward Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua in January and Solskjaer said he could play against Brugge.

"We will have to rotate with all the games," he said. "He's one that could start, we've not made a decision yet."