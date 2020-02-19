Jared Thompson: Exeter City sign free-agent goalkeeper on a short-term deal

Jared Thompson
Jared Thompson played for Chelsea's under-18 team before his exit last summer

Exeter City have signed goalkeeper Jared Thompson on a short-term deal.

Swindon-born Thompson had been without a club since his contract at Chelsea expired last summer, for whom he did not play a game.

The 20-year-old, who turns 21 on Sunday, was named on the bench for Tuesday's Leasing.com Trophy loss to Portsmouth after receiving clearance.

He represented England up to under-18 level, as well as making a Northern Ireland under-21 squad last year.

