Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 21 February

Championship Conference

Connah's Quay Nomads v The New Saints; 20:00 GMT: Connah's Quay replaced New Saints at the top of the table last weekend after they beat Caernarfon and Saints draw at Bala and have a one point advantage over the current champions. The sides drew 1-1 in a feisty encounter at Deeside Stadium November while Saints won 2-1 at Park Hall in January.

Play-Off Conference

Aberystwyth Town v Penybont; 19:45 GMT: A point would see Penybont move out of the bottom two and above Carmarthen and Rhys Griffiths' side are unbeaten against Aber this season having won 1-0 at home in January with the October meeting at Park Avenue finishing 1-1.

Saturday, 22 February

Championship Conference

Barry Town United v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: Caernarfon won 4-1 in the phase one meeting between the sides at The Oval in November while the reverse fixture at Jenner Parl ended goalless. Caernarfon's loss at Connah's Quay means they have now gone seven games without a win while Barry are fourth in the table.

Newtown v Bala Town; 14:30 GMT: Bala are third after last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to New Saints while Newtown remained in fifth spot after their game against Barry was called off. Newtown won 1-0 in the phase one fixture at Latham Park in September while Bala gained revenge with a 4-0 win at Maes Tegid in November.

Play-Off Conference

Cardiff Met v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 GMT: Cardiff Met lead the race for the play-off spot and are above Cefn Druids on goal difference while Airbus are bottom of the table and are without a win in 23 games. Chris Baker secured a home win for Cardiff Met in August before the sides drew 1-1 at Broughton in October.

Carmarthen Town v Cefn Druids; 14:30 GMT: Druids, who have won their last two games, won at Richmond Park in November after Ramirez Howarth scored a hat-trick for the Ancients at home to Carmarthen in a 3-3 draw in September.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 22 February

Blackfield & Langley v Merthyr Town; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 23 February

Abergavenny v Briton Ferry Llansawel; 14:00 GMT

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup Semi-finals

Cardiff City v Cardiff Met; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City v Port Talbot Town; 14:00 GMT