French Ligue 1
PSG4Bordeaux3

Paris St-Germain 4-3 Bordeaux: Neymar sent off late on as PSG come from behind

Neymar fouls Bordeaux's Yacine Adli
Neymar was sent off for the first time since October 2017 after this challenge on Yacine Adli

Neymar was sent off late on as Paris St-Germain came from behind to get back to winning ways against Bordeaux.

The Ligue 1 leaders drew 4-4 at Amiens last week before losing 2-1 at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and fell behind to a Hwang Ui-jo opener.

Edinson Cavani replied and Marquinhos' first goal was swiftly cancelled out by Pablo in first half stoppage time.

But Marquinhos and Kylian Mbappe then scored in quick succession before Ruben Pardo's late reply gave Bordeaux hope.

Neymar was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Yacine Adli in stoppage time and the Brazilian forward, 28, will now be suspended for Saturday's home game against Dijon.

Victory allowed PSG to stretch their lead at the top of the table to 13 points after Marseille were upset 3-1 at home by Nantes on Saturday.

Captain Thiago Silva came off early on with a muscle injury but fellow Brazilian defender Marquinhos, 25, went on to score his first double since joining PSG in 2013.

And although Cavani scored only his fifth goal of the season, it took the Uruguayan forward, 33, to 200 for PSG since he also moved to the French capital in 2013.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Rico
  • 4Kehrer
  • 2Thiago SilvaSubstituted forGueyeat 17'minutesBooked at 56mins
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 85mins
  • 14Bernat
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forSarabiaat 75'minutes
  • 10NeymarBooked at 90mins
  • 9CavaniBooked at 45minsSubstituted forIcardiat 76'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 8Paredes
  • 18Icardi
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 23Draxler
  • 27Gueye

Bordeaux

  • 1Costil
  • 25KwatengBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPardoat 45'minutes
  • 6Koscielny
  • 3Nascimento de Castro
  • 23Benito
  • 20Sabaly
  • 18HwangSubstituted forMajaat 78'minutes
  • 26BasicBooked at 64minsSubstituted forAdliat 70'minutes
  • 5Passos Santos
  • 10Kalu
  • 12de Preville

Substitutes

  • 8Pardo
  • 9Maja
  • 11Kamano
  • 14Jovanovic
  • 16Poussin
  • 19Adli
  • 29Poundjé
Referee:
Willy Delajod

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamBordeaux
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home23
Away13
Shots on Target
Home9
Away7
Corners
Home10
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Bordeaux 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Bordeaux 3.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) for a bad foul.

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux).

VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 4-3 Bordeaux.

GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Booking

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén Pardo (Bordeaux).

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Bordeaux 3. Rubén Pardo (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain).

Josh Maja (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Nicolas de Preville (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Loris Benito.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Josh Maja replaces Hwang Ui-Jo.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Loris Benito (Bordeaux).

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Idrissa Gueye.

Attempt saved. Yacine Adli (Bordeaux) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Loris Benito with a headed pass.

Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).

Hwang Ui-Jo (Bordeaux) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi replaces Edinson Cavani.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Pablo Sarabia replaces Ángel Di María.

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Neymar.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marco Verratti.

Attempt blocked. Loris Benito (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville with a cross.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marco Verratti.

Attempt blocked. Loris Benito (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville with a cross.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Attempt blocked. Loris Benito (Bordeaux) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas de Preville with a cross.

Corner, Bordeaux. Conceded by Marquinhos.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Otávio (Bordeaux) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Bordeaux. Yacine Adli replaces Toma Basic.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 23rd February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG26212371244765
2Marseille26157436251152
3Rennes2613583124744
4Lille2613493327643
5Monaco2611694241139
6Strasbourg26115103229338
7Lyon26107940261437
8Reims2691072420437
9Montpellier2610793229337
10Nice2610793836237
11Nantes26114112828037
12Bordeaux269893832635
13Brest2681083435-134
14Angers2696112533-833
15Saint-Étienne2685132842-1429
16Metz26610102434-1028
17Dijon2669112532-727
18Nîmes2676132639-1327
19Amiens26410122947-1822
20Toulouse2634192154-3313
