Inverness CT's James Keatings misses Challenge Cup final after appeal dismissed

James Keatings was challenged by Ciaran Dickson on the edge of the penalty box

Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker James Keatings will miss the Scottish Challenge Cup final after failing in an appeal against a sending off.

The 28-year-old was shown a second yellow card for simulation during the Championship side's 2-1 semi-final win over Rangers Colts on Sunday.

Caley Thistle argued that television replays showed he had been body checked by defender Ciaran Dickson.

But the Scottish FA has dismissed their appeal for a "wrongful caution".

Keatings, who had cancelled out Dapo Awokoya-Mebude's opener before being sent off, will miss the final against Raith Rovers on Saturday, March 28.

Miles Storey scored the winner 15 minutes later to send Caley Thistle, who have won the trophy twice, to their fifth final.