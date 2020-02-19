Rangers v Braga: Steven Gerrard says his side have to be 'very disciplined' under VAR

Steven Gerrard welcomes back Borna Barisic from injury for the clash against Braga

Europa League last 32 first leg: Rangers v Sporting Braga Venue: Ibrox Date: Thursday, 20 February Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Steven Gerrard has warned Rangers they will need to be on their best behaviour as they come under the watchful eye of VAR for the first time.

Video replay technology will be in use as Rangers host Braga in Thursday's Europa League last-32 first leg tie.

The Ibrox side are boosted by the return of Borna Barisic from injury.

"One thing's for sure - we're going to have to be careful, and make sure we behave and we're very disciplined over both legs," Gerrard said.

"We had a meeting a few weeks back when a couple of the Scottish referees came in and explained the rules of VAR and what the referees and UEFA are looking for and prepare to clamp down on.

"We've echoed that meeting to the players and made it nice and clear so they are aware what to do and how to act in certain situations.

"It's important we don't use any gesture of VAR, crowd the referee or go towards the monitor. They've made it very clear they will act and dish out yellow cards."

Rangers have suffered a slump since the winter break, and find themselves 10 points behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand, but remain unbeaten at home in Europe under Gerrard.

Left-back Barisic makes a welcome return, having missed the last two matches with a thigh problem, and Gerrard and hopes a win over the in-form Portuguese side will reignite his side's campaign.

"I believe that we have found our best performances in Europe," he said. "It does seem that the tougher the challenge, the more we rise to it.

"If we can find that performance against a team at the level of Braga then I'm sure that would bring the confidence and belief back that we need.

"Braga are the form team in Portugal right now, they have won a cup final, and had some great results. We know the challenge, we have been the underdogs since the group stages and we can't wait for it. We are really looking forward to this challenge."

Meanwhile, Rangers have launched a new fans charter as part of their 'Everyone Anyone' diversity and inclusion campaign.

Managing director Stewart Robertson said: "There is no place in football or indeed society for racism, homophobia or anti-social behaviour. Ibrox is a place where we can all come together, celebrate our diversity and enjoy the football."