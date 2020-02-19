QPR extend Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel contracts until 2021

Ryan Manning (left) as scored twice for QPR this season while Bright Osayi-Samuel (right) has six goals

Queens Park Rangers have exercised an option to extend the contracts of Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel until the summer of 2021.

Both players' previous deals at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium were due to expire at the end of the season.

Manning, 23, can play at left-back or in midfield and has scored five goals in 82 appearances since joining from Galway United in January 2015.

Forward Osayi-Samuel, 22, has netted 10 times in 80 outings for the R's.

He joined the west London club from Blackpool for an undisclosed fee in September 2017.

"Exercising the option to extend the deals of Ryan and Bright is recognition of how well they have done for us over the past three years," Rangers director of football Les Ferdinand told the club website.

"We will be continuing discussions with Ryan and Bright as we look to extend their deals further."