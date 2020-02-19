Alan Hutton: Former Scotland, Aston Villa, Spurs and Rangers defender retires

Alan Hutton left Rangers to join Tottenham Hotspur in a £9m move in 2008

Former Rangers, Aston Villa and Scotland defender Alan Hutton has retired aged 34.

The right-back has been without a club since leaving Villa last summer.

Hutton won 50 Scotland caps and also turned out for Tottenham Hotspur, having starting his career at Ibrox, where he played more than 100 games.

After announcing his decision to retire live on TalkSport radio, he said he is undecided over his next move but "I don't fancy coaching if I'm honest".

"I'm going to take my time deciding," he said. "I'm enjoying the family side of things, even if it does mean I'm a taxi service."

Hutton told BBC Scotland in September he had turned down offers from English Championship clubs and felt capable of playing "for a few more years".

But the 'Scottish Cafu' has now called time on a 17-year playing career that began with Rangers in 2002. He won the league title with the Ibrox club in 2005 and joined Spurs three years later for £9m, which remains the Glasgow club's record sale.

Hutton won the League Cup less than a month into his three-year stay at White Hart Lane and moved to Villa in 2011. He made 185 appearances for the West Midlands club and was a regular as they clinched a return to the top flight last term.

He was capped seven times at under-21 level before making his Scotland debut in May 2007 and was part of the side that beat France 1-0 in Paris in a Euro 2008 qualifier. His final cap, in March 2016, secured his place in the Scotland Hall of Fame.

Hutton has also had spells on loan at Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, Mallorca and Bolton Wanderers.