Jamie Hamilton: Hamilton Accies defender wins red card appeal

Hamilton Academical defender Jamie Hamilton has avoided a three-game after his weekend red card at Tynecastle was rescinded on appeal.

Hamilton was sent off for handball in a first-half challenge with Hearts striker Liam Boyce that was deemed to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The visitors were 2-0 up at the time, but drew the match 2-2.

It was the 17-year-old's third red card this season and he faced a three-match ban if the club's appeal had failed.

The draw at Tynecastle kept Accies a point clear of bottom club Hearts in the Scottish Premiership relegation battle.

