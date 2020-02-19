Andy Robertson: Jackie McNamara sent message by Liverpool & Scotland defender

Jackie McNamara, left, signed Andy Robertson, right, for Dundee United seven years ago

Scotland captain Andy Robertson has sent a message of support to his former manager Jackie McNamara following the 46-year-old's health scare.

McNamara remains at Hull Royal Infirmary after collapsing near his home in York 11 days ago.

Liverpool's Robertson will "always be thankful" to McNamara, who gave him his Dundee United debut at age 19 after signing him from Queen's Park in 2013.

"The news shook everyone, I think," the left-back told BBC Scotland.

"He is a young guy, healthy, didn't see signs of anything coming. I've spoken to his family, I wish them all the best and I wish him all the best.

"Hopefully he can recover. He's a good man and it's not nice to see this happening. I know he's a fighter and he'll fight this like he fought in matches and fought as a manager. He'll win this fight."

Robertson thrived in his sole season at Tannadice under former Celtic and Scotland player McNamara after being plucked from Scotland's bottom tier.

The pair helped the club to a fourth-place top-flight finish and a Scottish Cup final place, with Robertson also making his international debut before moving to Hull for £2.85m in the summer of 2014.

"He took the leap of faith in me and gave me full-time football," Robertson added.

"Whatever way my career goes, I'll always be thankful to him. I have a lot of time for him and that's why it was tough to hear the news."