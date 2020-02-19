Scottish Gossip: Scotland, SFA, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Livingston, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke's plea for Friday night Scottish Premiership fixtures ahead of the Euro 2020 play-off next month has been rejected by the Scottish FA. (Daily Record)

Scotland's top-flight clubs have told the Scottish FA their disciplinary system is not fit for purpose and called for it to be overhauled this summer. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Rangers midfielder Pedro Mendes says the Ibrox club could not be facing Europa League last-32 rivals Braga at a worse time, with the Portuguese side having won eight of nine games under new manager Ruben Amorim. (Herald)

Copenhagen manager Stale Solbakken has identified French striker Odsonne Edouard as the biggest threat to his side's hopes of making it past Celtic in the Europa League. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hearts midfielder Toby Sibbick has joined team-mate Steven Naismith in rubbishing claims that manager Daniel Stendel has lost the dressing room. (Daily Record)

Livingston's new signing Efe Ambrose insists he has no regrets over the contentious move from Hibernian to Derby County that left him in the football wilderness for 14 months. (Scotsman)

Dundee United have handed a trial to former Fiorentina and Los Angeles FC striker Josh Perez, with the 22-year-old scoring in a reserve-team outing against Morton. (Courier)