St Johnstone v Rangers: A decade of McDiarmid Park defeats

Rangers beat St Johnstone 2-0 in their last meeting in Perth in September

Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone v Rangers Venue: McDiarmid Park Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Listen BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

With three wins from their past five unbeaten games, St Johnstone would surely fancy their chances against any side at McDiarmid Park.

However, when Rangers visit Perth on Sunday for their Scottish Premiership meeting, home manager Tommy Wright may take pause for thought.

His side haven't beaten Rangers since December 2017 and their last victory in Perth came almost 10 years ago. BBC Scotland looks at what has gone wrong since then.

St Johnstone 0-2 Rangers

5 April, 2011

Rangers went one point above Celtic with a comfortable win at McDiarmid Park in front of 5,820 fans. Kyle Lafferty opened the scoring after 20 minutes and Kevin Moon and Murray Davidson spurned chances for St Johnstone before Steven Naismith snuffed out any comeback seven minutes from time.

St Johnstone 0-2 Rangers

30 July, 2011

Rangers earned their first win under new manager Ally McCoist. Naismith peppered Peter Enckelman's goal with a number of attempts before opening the scoring with a header just after the half hour before, five minutes later, setting up Nikica Jelavic for the second.

St Johnstone 1-2 Rangers

14 January, 2012

Two more goals and three more points for Rangers, but this time the hosts did show some sign of resistance. Jelavic was once again on hand for Rangers, when he opened the scoring midway through the first half. A Carlos Bocanegra own goal offered St Johnstone a lifeline late in the second half, but Jelavic snuffed it out with a tap-in nine minutes from time.

Nikica Jelavic bundles home the winner for Rangers

St Johnstone 0-4 Rangers

13 May, 2012

With future owner Charles Green in attendance, Rangers once again made short work of St Johnstone in Perth. A superb strike from Lee McCulloch gave them the lead in the first half and Sone Aluko added a second-half hat-trick to complete a heavy defeat for Wright's team towards the end of the league campaign.

St Johnstone 1-1 Rangers

28 December, 2016

Another afternoon of torment seemed in store for St Johnstone when Barrie McKay put Mark Warburton's side in front after 23 minutes. But five minutes later, Steven MacLean latched on to a poor backpass by Rob Kiernan to ultimately claim a point for his side. The result opened the gap between Rangers and Celtic to 16 points a few months before Warburton left the Ibrox club.

St Johnstone 1-2 Rangers

21 May, 2017

With the league title long since wrapped up for Celtic, Pedro Caixinha's side travelled to Perth with little hope of even catching Aberdeen in second. With little to play for, the Mexican manager opted for youth by bringing in Jamie Barjonas and sticking with Aiden Wilson and David Bates in defence. Goals from Kenny Miller and Jon Toral were enough to earn a win despite Graham Cummins' consolation.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha on the touchline

St Johnstone 0-3 Rangers

13 October, 2017

Remember Carlos Pena? The fleeting star of Caixinha's Rangers rebuild clicked ever-so-briefly for the Glasgow side when his two goals, coupled with a third from Graham Dorrans, made short work of St Johnstone. Any notion of a fightback from the home side was thwarted by a second yellow card for Steven Anderson, ensuring the first back-to-back defeats of the season for Wright's side.

St Johnstone 1-4 Rangers

27 February, 2018

Rangers returned to Perth four months later under the stewardship of caretaker manager Graeme Murty. The Glasgow side were six points behind Celtic in the title race and, as such, used that incentive to annihilate St Johnstone with three first-half goals and then a fourth after half-time before Jason Kerr headed in a consolation.

St Johnstone 1-2 Rangers

23 December, 2018

Steven Gerrard looked like he was about to suffer his first notable defeat when Matty Kennedy gave St Johnstone the lead just before half-time. But Alfredo Morelos stepped up to level just after the hour with a strong header, before a dramatic volley in injury time from the Colombian striker snatched all three points.

Rangers' Alfredo Morelos scores the winning goal to make it 2-1

St Johnstone 0-4 Rangers

22 September, 2019

The Rangers manager might have feared another hiccup in Perth when the sides walked off the pitch at half-time without a goal between them. But goals from Morelos, Connor Goldson and two from Jermain Defoe ensured a fifth win six games for Rangers. St Johnstone, on the other hand, slipped to bottom of the table after their sixth league game without a victory.