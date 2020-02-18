Transfer rumours: Pogba, Raiola, Gnabry, Sane, Rangnick

France midfielder Paul Pogba expects to leave Manchester United this summer but the club want more than £150m for the 26-year-old. (ESPN)

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola says he plans "reach out" to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after heated exchanges about his client. (Sky Sports)

Pogba's brother Mathias says that "everyone knows" he wants to leave Manchester United "to play Champions League football and win titles". (Sun)

Manchester City want to take Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, 24, as part of a deal that will see Germany team-mate Leroy Sane, 24, join the Bundesliga side. (Sun)

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard will come under greater scrutiny should the club fail to secure a Champions League place this season. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are considering former Paris St-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique and Red Bull's head of sport Ralf Rangnick for the role of technical director. (Independent)

RB Leipzig's French defender Dayot Upamecano, 21, says he knows he is being "courted", with Barcelona and Arsenal among his admirers. (RMC Sport, via Goal)

Chelsea are tracking 16-year-old Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, but Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been linked with the England Under-17 international. (Goal)

Barcelona have made Denmark and Leganes forward Martin Braithwaite, 28, their number one target after being given permission to sign an injury replacement for France striker Ousmane Dembele, 22, having ended their interest in Real Sociedad's Brazilian striker Willian Jose, 28. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City's kit manufacturers Puma are confident the club will escape the two-year European ban for breaching Financial Fair Play Rules. (Telegraph)

Manchester City could face further investigation by Uefa into the level of Abu Dhabi sponsorships they declared after being banned from European competition for breaching financial fair play regulations. (Guardian)

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini, 35, is set to extend his contract at Juventus for another 12 months. (Goal)

Stoke City's Congolese midfielder Giannelli Imbula, 27, is discussing a move to Lokomotiv Moscow. (Mail)