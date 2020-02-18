Celtic: Anita Marcos signs from Atletico Madrid

SWPL: Celtic v Glasgow City Venue: K-Park Training Academy, East Kilbride Date: Friday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC ALBA and on the BBC Sport website & app

Celtic announced the signing of "one of the most exciting young players in Europe" after completing a loan move for Atletico Madrid's Anita Marcos.

The 19-year-old forward, who will be known as Anita, has won the Spanish title twice and helped Spain claim the Under-19 European Championship.

She could make her debut in Friday's league opener with Glasgow City.

"I took this decision to come to Celtic because I want to grow and I want to win things with this club," Anita said.

Another debutant in Friday's game could be Northern Ireland attacker Lauren Wade, who has joined reigning champions Glasgow City from Icelandic side Throttur Reykjavik.