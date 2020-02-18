Emre Can: Dortmund sign Juventus midfielder on permanent deal

Can joined Liverpool for £10m in 2014

Emre Can has joined Borussia Dortmund on a permanent deal - only 18 days after moving to the Bundesliga club on loan from Juventus.

The 26-year-old Germany midfielder has signed for 25m euros (£21m) on a four-year deal.

He has made three appearances for Dortmund, scoring on his debut.

Former Liverpool player Can started only two league games for Serie A side Juventus since Maurizio Sarri took charge last season.

He left Liverpool for Juventus on a free transfer in June 2018.

Dortmund were runners-up in the Bundesliga last season and are currently second in the table, four points behind Bayern Munich.

Can has also played for German sides Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen.