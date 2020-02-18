Aberdeen: Andrew Considine says Derek McInnes 'put a rocket up' players

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen 1-2 Celtic

Aberdeen's displays have improved in the past two games after manager Derek McInnes "put a rocket up" them, says Andrew Considine.

The Scottish Premiership side ended a five-match winless run with a 3-1 win at Hamilton last Tuesday, before a 2-1 defeat by Celtic on Sunday.

And defender Considine, 32, said the players had a "point to prove".

"We all needed to have a serious look at ourselves. We knew the performances hadn't been good enough," he said.

"Not just for ourselves but to the manager and the fans. We did that away to Hamilton and I felt like we did that on Sunday as well, regardless of the result."

Another test of Aberdeen's new-found resolve will come in the form of a Scottish Cup fifth-round replay against Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

The sides drew 0-0 at Pittodrie but Considine believes his team's increased confidence could make the difference.

"It is an even bigger game than Sunday was," said the defender. "It's not a season-definer but it's up there.

"The confidence we have at the moment and what we've shown over the last couple of games is massive. But we need to treat it like a cup final."