Efe Ambrose: Livingston sign former Celtic & Hibs defender

Livingston have signed former Celtic and Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose on an 18-month contract.

Ambrose, 31, left the Easter Road side in February 2019 before joining Derby County.

The Nigerian international left the English Championship club at the end of last season, and joins Livingston as a free agent.

"I have watched them play and have seen the ambition of the club," said Ambrose.

"This is an opportunity for me to come back to the league and see what I can do to help Livingston do what they want to achieve this season .

"Which is [finish in the] top six and fight for the European spots. Nothing is impossible in football."