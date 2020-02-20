Premier League predictions: Lawro v This Country stars Daisy May and Charlie Cooper

West Ham have gone six Premier League games without a win, so the last thing they need is a trip to Anfield on Monday to face runaway leaders Liverpool.

"Hammers boss David Moyes will try to make it as difficult as possible for Liverpool," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson said.

"His side are on such a tough run of games that anything they can get from this one is a real bonus but, being realistic, it is hard to see them getting anything there."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against sibling actors Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, who play cousins Kerry and Kurtan Mucklowe in the Cotswolds-based BBC Three mockumentary 'This Country'.

Daisy May and Charlie are also creators and co-writers of the show, which is available now on iPlayer. Series three is on BBC One on Mondays at 22:35 GMT.

"The first series was more Kurtan's story, and the second series was Kerry's," explained Daisy May. "The third series is more about the Vicar - but it is basically just more about them being really bored."

Charlie has taken on Lawro before - in March 2018, when he got four results correct and was beaten 110-40 - but he thinks the outcome will be different this time.

"We are confident," he told BBC Sport. "I did awful last time, and got slated on Twitter for it - so this is a chance for redemption."

Premier League predictions - week 27 Result Lawro The Coopers SATURDAY Chelsea v Tottenham x-x 2-0 0-3 Burnley v Bournemouth x-x 2-1 0-0 Crystal Palace v Newcastle x-x 2-0 2-0 Sheff Utd v Brighton x-x 2-0 1-1 Southampton v Aston Villa x-x 1-2 1-3 Leicester v Man City x-x 0-2 2-1 SUNDAY Man Utd v Watford x-x 2-0 2-1 Wolves v Norwich x-x 2-0 3-0 Arsenal v Everton x-x 2-0 2-3 MONDAY Liverpool v West Ham x-x 2-0 5-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Chelsea v Tottenham (12:30 GMT)

I am going with Chelsea here. Their win at Tottenham before Christmas was one of Frank Lampard's best moments as Blues boss, and I think he will do the double and take another three points off Jose Mourinho on Saturday.

It is always interesting whenever Mourinho goes back to Stamford Bridge, but I don't think this will be a happy return for him.

He is running out of options up front because of the amount of injuries Spurs have had, and I just cannot see them causing Chelsea many problems.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Charlie: 0-3. Chelsea are rubbish. I hate Chelsea

Daisy May: Is that because you support Fulham?

Charlie: No, that's how I think the score is going to be.

Daisy May: Really?

Charlie: Yes. 0-3. Jose Mourinho knee-slide.

Burnley v Bournemouth

Like Mourinho, Eddie Howe is going back to his old club this weekend. His Bournemouth side badly need a win, but I don't think they will get one.

Burnley are in form - they have taken 10 points from the last 12 available - and they are at home too, so I would back them to carry on their good run.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Daisy May: Burnley are going to get four, and Bournemouth three.

Charlie: They don't score enough goals, those teams. It's going to be so drab.

Daisy May: Nil-nil.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle

After drawing four league games in a row, Crystal Palace are now on a run of three straight defeats, but I always feel they are capable of a good result, no matter what kind of form they are in.

Newcastle have also slid back down towards the relegation zone recently but I don't think they have to worry too much about being dragged into the dogfight at the bottom either.

There are definitely similarities between these two teams because, although neither scores many, both managers know how to defend so they will always pick up points.

Palace are actually the lowest scorers in the Premier League with 23 in 26 games, one less than Newcastle, but it the Eagles who I think will come out on top here.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Charlie: Christian Benteke will score twice for Palace and it will be the most unbelievable thing that has ever happened. 2-0

Sheff Utd v Brighton

Sheffield United have been in Dubai on their winter break, but I don't think that will affect their momentum.

The Blades have deserved all the praise they have got this season but one of the things I really like about them is there is never a huge difference in their level of performance, whether they win or lose.

They are extremely consistent - far more so than most of the teams immediately around them. It has helped to keep them in the top half since August and put them right in the race for European football.

For a promoted team not only is that consistency outstanding, it is also quite unusual. I take my hat off to them.

I have not tipped them to win enough this season so I should apologise to all their fans now, because you know where I am going with this, and it will probably mean they get beaten on Saturday.

Brighton, meanwhile, continue to worry me. They have drawn three of their past four games, but they really need a win to stop their slide towards the bottom three.

The way the Seagulls play out from the back is very nice - they look good, and they have clearly got some good players.

But they can't get goals and they cannot beat teams, and that has left them in big trouble.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Daisy May and Charlie: 1-1

Southampton v Aston Villa

Southampton have lost three of their past four games, but they have been a bit unlucky in some of those matches.

So, I would not say Saints have dropped their standards, or are back in any kind of trouble. Far from it, because they have still been competitive every time I have seen them.

I am going to go with Aston Villa here, though, even if the amount of goals they are conceding is a concern because it is the most in the division and an average of almost two a game.

Last week was a good example of why they should be worried. They have now lost to Spurs twice this season and feel as if they are hard done by because they have given them a good game each time, but they have conceded three goals in each of those matches.

That has to change, but Villa have the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City next week and their manager Dean Smith can motivate his players by telling them that they are playing for a place at Wembley.

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Charlie: 1-3

Daisy May: Really? Villa have a sort of purple and blue outfit. I like that.

Charlie: They have got a player called Jack Grealish. Do you know him?

Daisy May: Who was the one with long braids who played for Villa in the 1990s?

Charlie: Um? Juan Pablo Angel?

Daisy May: The braids. Who everyone...

Charlie: Long braids? Ruud Gullit?

Daisy May: Yeah.

Charlie: He didn't play for Villa.

Leicester v Man City (17:30 GMT)

Manchester City played as if they did not care if they had a Champions League ban or not when they beat West Ham on Wednesday night.

I am expecting more of the same here. I don't believe City's players are planning an exodus but, even if they are thinking of jumping ship, they still have to play well in order to grab the attention of the big clubs they would supposedly want to join.

In fact, this trauma they are going through might just be something that is going to kick them on for the rest of the season - and they still have plenty to play for.

If City do win here, then that would cement them in second place but I still think Leicester are looking pretty secure in third.

They are up there because they have been more consistent than the teams fighting it out below them. The Foxes are not going to change the way they play, and therefore I do not see their results changing too much in what is left of the season.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Charlie: 2-1. I think Pep is going to lose his head - what do you think?

Daisy May: I don't care.

SUNDAY

Man Utd v Watford (14:00 GMT)

Watford's revival has hit the buffers a little bit, but Manchester United still worry me in a game like this.

Against the top teams, it seems like they like the challenge and that is what gets them going.

But, especially at home, and against teams they should be beating, they seem to struggle more.

I still think they will beat Watford, but they cannot afford to think they can just turn up and win.

If United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to get that point across to his players, then he should just make them watch a re-run of their defeat against the Hornets in December, to remind them how dismal they were.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Charlie: 2-1

Wolves v Norwich (14:00 GMT)

Norwich ended up losing to Liverpool last weekend but they gave it a good go, and I thought they did all right considering it was top of the table against bottom.

The Canaries are seven points off safety now, and their chances of survival are obviously not looking too good.

But what I like about the way they are handling the situation is that there is no suggestion that manager Daniel Farke is under pressure or in danger of losing his job.

They did not spend much money last summer and they always knew that this season would be extremely difficult, but it seems to me that they are looking further ahead than going down this time.

It strikes me as being very similar to the way Burnley did things when they had a single season in the top flight in 2014-15 but bounced straight back and were much stronger second time around.

For now, though, Norwich are struggling and, while they pushed Wolves hard at Carrow Road earlier in the season, I do not see them getting anything at Molineux.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Charlie: 3-0

Arsenal v Everton (16:30 GMT)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has had a more obvious impact with results in his first two months in charge than his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta, who was appointed at the same time.

We know how good Ancelotti is and he has turned things round at Everton very quickly. I still think the Gunners have improved under Arteta, though.

This is a decent test of the progress both managers have made, and it is a tough call to say who will win it because both teams still have flaws.

But Arsenal ended up winning very comfortably at home against Newcastle last weekend and the fact they are back at the Emirates again makes them favourites for me.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Charlie: I'm going to be controversial. 2-3

Daisy May: Hearing names of football teams and scores being read out on a car radio makes me feel car sick. Doesn't it you?

Charlie: Yeah it reminds me of being in a car with dad, growing up. And when Fulham had lost he used to smash the steering wheel.

MONDAY

Liverpool v West Ham (20:00 GMT)

Liverpool did not play very well in their Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, but you have to accept the Spanish side were very good at what they did.

After getting an early goal, Atletico wanted a clean sheet and they did everything right to get one. They were so well drilled.

Defeat is not something that Jurgen Klopp's side have experienced too often this season, and I do not see it happening to them twice in a week.

As for West Ham, well no-one is expecting them to get anything here, the same as when they lost at Manchester City on Wednesday night - but they have to start picking up points soon, otherwise they might get cut adrift a little bit.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Daisy May and Charlie: 5-0

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

Last weekend, in the second part of the staggered winter break programme, Lawro got four correct results, with no exact scores, from seven games, giving him 40 points to go with the 10 points he scored a fortnight ago from the first three fixtures.

His total of 50 points saw him lose to British snowboarder Katie Ormerod.

She scored 20 points in the first part of the winter break, and a further 40 in the second part after getting four more correct results, with no exact scores, giving her a total of 60 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 26 25 0 1 75 +1 2 Liverpool 26 23 3 0 72 -1 3 Tottenham 26 18 5 3 59 +2 4 Chelsea 26 18 4 4 58 0 5 Arsenal 26 12 7 7 43 +5 6 Leicester 26 12 5 9 41 -3 7 Man Utd 26 11 7 8 40 0 8 Watford 26 10 5 11 35 +11 =9 Burnley 26 10 4 12 34 +2 =9 Everton 26 9 7 10 34 0 =9 West Ham 26 10 4 12 34 +9 12 Wolves 26 10 3 13 33 -4 13 Bournemouth 26 10 2 14 32 +3 14 Aston Villa 26 9 4 13 31 +3 15 Newcastle 26 8 2 16 26 -2 16 Southampton 26 7 3 16 24 -4 17 Brighton 26 6 2 18 20 -2 18 Sheff Utd 26 5 4 17 19 -12 19 Crystal Palace 26 4 6 16 18 -5 20 Norwich 26 2 7 16 13 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 100 Adam Peaty 90 Avelino, Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Bobby Seagull, Geraint Thomas 80 Tom Davis, Andy Murray, Stephen Graham 75 Lawro (average after 26 weeks) 70 David Baddiel, Richard Hawley, Kojo, Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Sonny Bill Williams, Georgia, Katie Ormerod, Serge from Kasabian, Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Stephen Fry, Hugh Grant, Neil Jones, Tommy O'Dell, Steve Queralt 30 Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rollins

Total scores after week 26 Lawro 1,940 Guests 1,770