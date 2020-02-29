Morecambe v Crewe Alexandra
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 37Mafoumbi
- 30Cooney
- 5Old
- 16Lavelle
- 33Cranston
- 31Phillips
- 32Diagouraga
- 15Wildig
- 19Mendes Gomes
- 10Leitch-Smith
- 29Slew
Substitutes
- 4Kenyon
- 7O'Sullivan
- 14Brewitt
- 21Halstead
- 27Bradbury
- 34Mbulu
Crewe
- 1Jaaskelainen
- 2Ng
- 28Nottingham
- 21Offord
- 3Pickering
- 8Jones
- 4Wintle
- 14Finney
- 29Walker
- 9Porter
- 10Kirk
Substitutes
- 7Powell
- 11Ainley
- 12Green
- 13Richards
- 15Hunt
- 17Anene
- 19Dale
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
Match report to follow.