League Two
Morecambe15:00Crewe
Venue: Globe Arena, England

Morecambe v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 37Mafoumbi
  • 30Cooney
  • 5Old
  • 16Lavelle
  • 33Cranston
  • 31Phillips
  • 32Diagouraga
  • 15Wildig
  • 19Mendes Gomes
  • 10Leitch-Smith
  • 29Slew

Substitutes

  • 4Kenyon
  • 7O'Sullivan
  • 14Brewitt
  • 21Halstead
  • 27Bradbury
  • 34Mbulu

Crewe

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 2Ng
  • 28Nottingham
  • 21Offord
  • 3Pickering
  • 8Jones
  • 4Wintle
  • 14Finney
  • 29Walker
  • 9Porter
  • 10Kirk

Substitutes

  • 7Powell
  • 11Ainley
  • 12Green
  • 13Richards
  • 15Hunt
  • 17Anene
  • 19Dale
Referee:
Graham Salisbury

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon34206860372366
2Crewe34197862402264
3Exeter34189750381263
4Plymouth34188854371762
5Cheltenham341612650272360
6Colchester351413849351455
7Northampton351671250381255
8Port Vale35141384842655
9Bradford351312104237551
10Forest Green351210134140146
11Cambridge35129143844-645
12Crawley351014114746144
13Salford351111134546-144
14Grimsby341111124345-244
15Walsall35128153748-1144
16Newport331110123132-143
17Scunthorpe34109154250-839
18Leyton Orient35912144554-939
19Oldham35814133954-1538
20Carlisle34812143552-1736
21Mansfield35811164654-835
22Morecambe35710183458-2431
23Macclesfield35715133242-1030
24Stevenage35313192347-2422
