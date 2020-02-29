Exeter City v Crawley Town
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|34
|20
|6
|8
|60
|37
|23
|66
|2
|Crewe
|34
|19
|7
|8
|62
|40
|22
|64
|3
|Exeter
|34
|18
|9
|7
|50
|38
|12
|63
|4
|Plymouth
|34
|18
|8
|8
|54
|37
|17
|62
|5
|Cheltenham
|34
|16
|12
|6
|50
|27
|23
|60
|6
|Colchester
|35
|14
|13
|8
|49
|35
|14
|55
|7
|Northampton
|35
|16
|7
|12
|50
|38
|12
|55
|8
|Port Vale
|35
|14
|13
|8
|48
|42
|6
|55
|9
|Bradford
|35
|13
|12
|10
|42
|37
|5
|51
|10
|Forest Green
|35
|12
|10
|13
|41
|40
|1
|46
|11
|Cambridge
|35
|12
|9
|14
|38
|44
|-6
|45
|12
|Crawley
|35
|10
|14
|11
|47
|46
|1
|44
|13
|Salford
|35
|11
|11
|13
|45
|46
|-1
|44
|14
|Grimsby
|34
|11
|11
|12
|43
|45
|-2
|44
|15
|Walsall
|35
|12
|8
|15
|37
|48
|-11
|44
|16
|Newport
|33
|11
|10
|12
|31
|32
|-1
|43
|17
|Scunthorpe
|34
|10
|9
|15
|42
|50
|-8
|39
|18
|Leyton Orient
|35
|9
|12
|14
|45
|54
|-9
|39
|19
|Oldham
|35
|8
|14
|13
|39
|54
|-15
|38
|20
|Carlisle
|34
|8
|12
|14
|35
|52
|-17
|36
|21
|Mansfield
|35
|8
|11
|16
|46
|54
|-8
|35
|22
|Morecambe
|35
|7
|10
|18
|34
|58
|-24
|31
|23
|Macclesfield
|35
|7
|15
|13
|32
|42
|-10
|30
|24
|Stevenage
|35
|3
|13
|19
|23
|47
|-24
|22