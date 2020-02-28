League One
TranmerePFleetwoodP
Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch

Tranmere Rovers P-P Fleetwood Town: Waterlogged Prenton Park forces League One game to be postponed

Prenton Park pitch
The pitch at Prenton Park has suffered from waterlogging a number of times this season

The League One match between Tranmere Rovers and Fleetwood Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy rainfall since Sunday led officials to conduct a pitch inspection at Prenton Park on Friday, which deemed the surface was unplayable.

The ground is also home to Liverpool's women's side and the Reds have seen a number of games called off.

It is the third Tranmere game to be postponed this season due to a waterlogged pitched.

Tranmere's FA Cup third-round replay with Watford in January and the club's League One game with Doncaster Rovers in October were both called off.

Chelsea women's boss Emma Hayes apologised in December after calling the pitch 'the worst in the league'.

A new date has yet to be announced for the Fleetwood game but Tranmere say all tickets already purchased for the game will be valid for the new date.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th February 2020

  • TranmereTranmere RoversPFleetwoodFleetwood TownP
    Match postponed - Waterlogged Pitch
  • BlackpoolBlackpool15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • Bristol RoversBristol Rovers15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham33187859342561
2Coventry321613346301661
3Wycombe3317884437759
4Sunderland331610746271958
5Portsmouth32168848321656
6Peterborough331671065392655
7Fleetwood321510748361255
8Oxford Utd33159956342254
9Ipswich331410945321352
10Gillingham33121473930950
11Doncaster321391047321548
12Burton321210104544146
13Bristol Rovers32119123545-1042
14Blackpool321011114140141
15Lincoln City34116174144-339
16Accrington33109144651-539
17Shrewsbury32911122839-1138
18MK Dons33106173545-1036
19Rochdale3296173653-1733
20Wimbledon33710163751-1431
21Tranmere3268183258-2626
22Southend3337233582-4716
23Bolton3158182564-3911
View full League One table

