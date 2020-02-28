West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic
Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion could be unchanged for the visit of improving Wigan Athletic.
The Baggies have kept successive clean sheets since the return of Ahmed Hegazi to go four points clear at the top - now nine ahead of the play-off pack.
Wigan's win at Reading in midweek, the second in an unbeaten run of three away games, leaves them still in the danger zone, but only on goal difference.
But their Madejski Stadium victory came at the cost of defender Chey Dunkley.
After being carried off on a stretcher with a suspected broken leg, Dunkley is still waiting to learn the full severity of the injury.
Joe Gelhardt and Dujon Sterling will be assessed, but Antonee Robinson (groin), Danny Fox (groin) and Kieran Dowell (ankle) are still out as the Latics look to build on their run of just one defeat in seven games.
Match facts
- Outside the top flight, West Bromwich Albion have never lost at home to Wigan Athletic, winning three of their four league games at The Hawthorns.
- Since beating Albion 1-0 in October 2018, Wigan have failed to win in three meetings with the Baggies, including two home defeats in the space of 11 days last Christmas (once in the league, then also in the FA Cup).
- After picking up just eight points in their previous nine games, Albion have now picked up 16 from their last six league games.
- Wigan, who have allowed just six opposition attempts on target in their last six games, are chasing three consecutive Championship games for the first time since a run of six in February/March 2014.
- Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu is looking to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since March 2008, when he did so in League One for Southend.
- During February, only opponents Albion (16) and Birmingham City (12) have won more Championship points than Wigan (11).