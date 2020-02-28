Championship
West Brom15:00Wigan
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic

Hal Robson-Kanu's tally of 10 Championship goals for the season - three of which have come in the last two games - is the first time he has reached double figures in a campaign
Hal Robson-Kanu's tally of 10 Championship goals, three of which have come in the last two games, is the first time he has hit double figures in a season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion could be unchanged for the visit of improving Wigan Athletic.

The Baggies have kept successive clean sheets since the return of Ahmed Hegazi to go four points clear at the top - now nine ahead of the play-off pack.

Wigan's win at Reading in midweek, the second in an unbeaten run of three away games, leaves them still in the danger zone, but only on goal difference.

But their Madejski Stadium victory came at the cost of defender Chey Dunkley.

After being carried off on a stretcher with a suspected broken leg, Dunkley is still waiting to learn the full severity of the injury.

Joe Gelhardt and Dujon Sterling will be assessed, but Antonee Robinson (groin), Danny Fox (groin) and Kieran Dowell (ankle) are still out as the Latics look to build on their run of just one defeat in seven games.

Match facts

  • Outside the top flight, West Bromwich Albion have never lost at home to Wigan Athletic, winning three of their four league games at The Hawthorns.
  • Since beating Albion 1-0 in October 2018, Wigan have failed to win in three meetings with the Baggies, including two home defeats in the space of 11 days last Christmas (once in the league, then also in the FA Cup).
  • After picking up just eight points in their previous nine games, Albion have now picked up 16 from their last six league games.
  • Wigan, who have allowed just six opposition attempts on target in their last six games, are chasing three consecutive Championship games for the first time since a run of six in February/March 2014.
  • Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu is looking to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since March 2008, when he did so in League One for Southend.
  • During February, only opponents Albion (16) and Birmingham City (12) have won more Championship points than Wigan (11).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you