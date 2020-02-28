Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County

Steven Fletcher has scored 13 goals for the Owls this season

Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher could make his first start since January after coming off the bench to grab the winner against Charlton.

Midfielders Massimo Luongo and Adam Reach, and defender Moses Odubajo, are set to return to training after injury.

Derby have no new selection worries and could have midfielder George Evans involved following a calf injury that has kept him out since mid-December.

Defender Curtis Davies suffered a knock in the 2-1 loss to QPR but is fit.

Match facts