Reading v Barnsley
Reading are hopeful that George Puscas (knee) will be able to feature after missing out in Wednesday's heavy home defeat by Wigan.
Boss Mark Bowen could look to make changes after the Royals slipped to just five points above the dropzone.
Barnsley have no new injury or suspension concerns as they look to secure a fourth successive victory.
Kilian Ludewig came on as a half-time substitute in Wednesday's win at Hull and could start.
Match facts
- Reading are unbeaten in their past five league games against Barnsley (W2 D3) since a 1-3 home defeat in March 2014.
- Barnsley have failed to score in five of their past seven away league matches against Reading (W2 D2 L3).
- Reading have not lost three consecutive league games since September 2019 under former boss Jose Manuel Gomes.
- Barnsley are looking to win four consecutive Championship games for the first time since February 2013.
- Reading won five of their first seven games at the Madjeski Stadium under Mark Bowen but have since won none of their past seven in all competitions (D4 L3).
- Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has scored 14 Championship goals in 29 appearances this season - as many as he scored in 76 appearances in his previous four campaigns at this level between 2014-15 and 2017-18.