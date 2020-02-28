Championship
QPR15:00Birmingham
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Birmingham City

Although Che Adams stole the show with a match-winning hat-trick at Loftus Road, Birmingham City captain Harlee Dean got his side's other goal in last season's 4-3 away win against QPR
Although Che Adams stole the show with a match-winning hat-trick at Loftus Road, Birmingham City captain Harlee Dean got his side's other goal in last season's 4-3 away win
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Queens Park Rangers, 13th in the Championship, host 14th-placed Birmingham City in a classic mid-table encounter in Shepherd's Bush.

QPR must check on veteran Spanish defender Angel Rangel who, having only just returned to full fitness, was rested for the midweek win over Derby.

Blues may have Swedish international winger Kerim Mrabti back in contention.

He is back in full training and available after the hamstring problem that has kept him out since 25 January.

Dutch midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld could also be an option for Blues boss Pep Clotet after making his first appearance from the bench during the midweek 0-0 draw at Millwall after damaging knee ligaments in April.

The two sides both start the day on 46 points, 10 off the nearest play-off place with 11 games left.

Match facts

  • Queens Park Rangers have won eight of their last 12 league games against Birmingham City.
  • Blues are looking to win consecutive away league games against QPR for the first time in their history.
  • QPR have won five of their last seven home games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 21 home games.
  • Blues' 12-game unbeaten run is their best since 15 matches unbeaten under Chris Hughton between December 2011 and February 2012.
  • In the Championship this season, Eberechi Eze has scored more goals (11), provided more assists (7), created more chances (64) and had more shots (83) than any QPR player.
  • Blues have won four of their last five Championship away matches in London, including last season's 4-3 win at Loftus Road.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you