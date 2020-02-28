Championship
Millwall15:00Bristol City
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Bristol City

Gary Rowett
Gary Rowett's Millwall are bidding for a first home win since 18 January
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Millwall will hope forward Mason Bennett is fit to stay in the side after his return to the starting XI on Wednesday following an ankle injury.

Midfielders Shaun Williams and Ben Thompson remain out, along with former Bristol City goalkeeper Frank Fielding.

Robins head coach Lee Johnson could make changes after criticising his players' "substandard" display in Tuesday's loss at Huddersfield.

Ashley Williams, Andreas Weimann and Niclas Eliasson could all be recalled.

After three straight defeats, the seventh-placed visitors are three points off the top six and three points above 10th-placed hosts Millwall with 11 matches left.

Match facts

  • Millwall are looking to complete a league double over Bristol City for the first time since the 1992-93 season.
  • Bristol City have won one of their past seven league games against Millwall (D3 L3), though it was in this exact fixture last season (2-1).
  • Millwall have scored fewer Championship goals during February than any other side (2).
  • None of Bristol City's past 18 league games have ended as a draw, winning eight and losing 10.
  • Millwall have scored just two goals in their past six league games (W1 D3 L2), failing to find the net in each of their last two games.
  • Famara Diedhiou has scored 10 Championship goals this season, the third consecutive season he's reached double figures. He hasn't scored more than once in a league game since April 2018, with each of his last 23 goals coming in individual matches.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 29th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
View full Championship table

Find a club, activity or sport near you