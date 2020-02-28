Luton Town v Stoke City
Luton could welcome back Izzy Brown, Kazenga LuaLua and Sonny Bradley, who have all missed their past two games.
Winger Callum McManaman is fit after a hamstring strain while striker Danny Hylton will hope to get more minutes as he steps up his injury return.
Stoke manager Michael O'Neill could name the same side that drew at Blackburn on Wednesday.
Captain Ryan Shawcross is not ready to feature, with James McClean, Thibaud Verlinden and Stephen Ward also out.
Graeme Jones' Luton remain bottom of the Championship despite winning three of their past four games, five points below 20th-placed Stoke.
Match facts
- Luton Town have lost 10 of their last 14 league games against Stoke (W2 D2), losing 3-0 earlier this season.
- Stoke last visited Luton in August 2015 in an EFL Cup second round match, drawing 1-1 before progressing 8-7 on penalties.
- Luton have picked up nine points from their last four league games (W3 D0 L1), having won just 10 points in their previous 19 league games (W3 D1 L15).
- Stoke have kept five clean sheets in their last nine league games, as many as they'd kept in their previous 32 games.
- Luton are looking to win three consecutive home league games within the top-two tiers of English football for the first time since February 1996 (four in a row).
- Stoke have lost seven of their last 10 away games in all competitions (W2 D1), failing to win any of their last three (D1 L2) since a 1-0 win at West Brom.