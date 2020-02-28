Championship
Luton15:00Stoke
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Stoke City

Kazenga LuaLua
Luton winger Kazenga LuaLua could return from a knock against Stoke
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Luton could welcome back Izzy Brown, Kazenga LuaLua and Sonny Bradley, who have all missed their past two games.

Winger Callum McManaman is fit after a hamstring strain while striker Danny Hylton will hope to get more minutes as he steps up his injury return.

Stoke manager Michael O'Neill could name the same side that drew at Blackburn on Wednesday.

Captain Ryan Shawcross is not ready to feature, with James McClean, Thibaud Verlinden and Stephen Ward also out.

Graeme Jones' Luton remain bottom of the Championship despite winning three of their past four games, five points below 20th-placed Stoke.

  • Luton Town have lost 10 of their last 14 league games against Stoke (W2 D2), losing 3-0 earlier this season.
  • Stoke last visited Luton in August 2015 in an EFL Cup second round match, drawing 1-1 before progressing 8-7 on penalties.
  • Luton have picked up nine points from their last four league games (W3 D0 L1), having won just 10 points in their previous 19 league games (W3 D1 L15).
  • Stoke have kept five clean sheets in their last nine league games, as many as they'd kept in their previous 32 games.
  • Luton are looking to win three consecutive home league games within the top-two tiers of English football for the first time since February 1996 (four in a row).
  • Stoke have lost seven of their last 10 away games in all competitions (W2 D1), failing to win any of their last three (D1 L2) since a 1-0 win at West Brom.

Saturday 29th February 2020

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
