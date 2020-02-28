Huddersfield Town v Charlton Athletic
- From the section Championship
Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg is likely to miss out after going off with a knee injury in Tuesday's win over Bristol City.
Trevoh Chalobah came on for Hogg in that game and should start if he fails to recover in time.
Charlton defender Tom Lockyer starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.
Fellow defender Naby Sarr (calf) is a doubt for the Addicks.
Match facts
- Huddersfield have won their past three league games against Charlton, scoring eight goals and conceding just once.
- Charlton have won one of their past seven away league games against Huddersfield (D2 L4), a 1-0 win in March 2013.
- Huddersfield have won four of their past seven home league games (D1 L2), as many as in their previous 32 home games combined.
- Only Sheffield Wednesday (8) have conceded more 90th minute goals in the Championship this season than Charlton (6).
- Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant has scored 14 league goals for the Terriers this season, the best return by a Huddersfield player since Nahki Wells scored 17 in 2015-16.
- Charlton took seven points from their first three away league games this season (W2 D1) but have since won just six in their subsequent 14 on the road (W1 D3 L10).