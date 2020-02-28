Championship
Huddersfield15:00Charlton
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Charlton Athletic

Karlan Grant
Striker Karlan Grant joined Huddersfield from Charlton in January 2019
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg is likely to miss out after going off with a knee injury in Tuesday's win over Bristol City.

Trevoh Chalobah came on for Hogg in that game and should start if he fails to recover in time.

Charlton defender Tom Lockyer starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Fellow defender Naby Sarr (calf) is a doubt for the Addicks.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield have won their past three league games against Charlton, scoring eight goals and conceding just once.
  • Charlton have won one of their past seven away league games against Huddersfield (D2 L4), a 1-0 win in March 2013.
  • Huddersfield have won four of their past seven home league games (D1 L2), as many as in their previous 32 home games combined.
  • Only Sheffield Wednesday (8) have conceded more 90th minute goals in the Championship this season than Charlton (6).
  • Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant has scored 14 league goals for the Terriers this season, the best return by a Huddersfield player since Nahki Wells scored 17 in 2015-16.
  • Charlton took seven points from their first three away league games this season (W2 D1) but have since won just six in their subsequent 14 on the road (W1 D3 L10).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
