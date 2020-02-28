Fulham v Preston North End

Stefan Johansen is one of several Fulham players who could come into the side

Fulham manager Scott Parker could recall Stefan Johansen, Kevin McDonald, Steven Sessegnon and Aboubakar Kamara to freshen up his side.

However, Josh Onomah, Alfie Mawson, Maxime le Marchand and Harrison Reed are all sidelined by injury.

Preston midfielder Josh Harrop hopes to return from a hamstring problem.

Darnell Fisher will be available after his midweek red card was overturned while Billy Bodin is closing in on a return.

Third-placed Fulham will start four points and three places above the visitors in the Championship table.

Match facts