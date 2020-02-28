Fulham v Preston North End
Fulham manager Scott Parker could recall Stefan Johansen, Kevin McDonald, Steven Sessegnon and Aboubakar Kamara to freshen up his side.
However, Josh Onomah, Alfie Mawson, Maxime le Marchand and Harrison Reed are all sidelined by injury.
Preston midfielder Josh Harrop hopes to return from a hamstring problem.
Darnell Fisher will be available after his midweek red card was overturned while Billy Bodin is closing in on a return.
Third-placed Fulham will start four points and three places above the visitors in the Championship table.
Match facts
- Fulham have only won one of their last four home league games against Preston (D2 L1), though those four games have been spread between 2000 and 2017.
- Preston haven't completed a league double over Fulham since the 1994-95 season.
- Fulham have won six of their last eight home games in all competitions (L2), winning each game by a one-goal margin.
- Preston have lost three of their last four away league games in London, winning the other 1-0 against Charlton in November.
- Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 23 league goals this season, the most by a Fulham player in a single season since Louis Saha scored 27 in 2000-01 when the Cottagers earned promotion to the Premier League.
- In their 2-0 defeat to West Brom, Preston failed to land a shot on target for the first time in a Championship game this season.