Cardiff City v Brentford

Cardiff's Joe Ralls has made just three Championship appearances since November

Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls could make his first start in more than a month after overcoming a muscle injury.

Leandro Bacuna and Danny Ward could also come into the side but Lee Tomlin, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Isaac Vassell are all sidelined.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson remains a doubt with Mathias Jensen and Sergi Canos among those still out.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank could opt to start forward Joel Valencia, who has appeared regularly off the bench.

The visitors are fifth in the Championship after four games without a win, while Cardiff are six points from the final play-off place.

Match facts