Cardiff City v Brentford
Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls could make his first start in more than a month after overcoming a muscle injury.
Leandro Bacuna and Danny Ward could also come into the side but Lee Tomlin, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Isaac Vassell are all sidelined.
Brentford captain Pontus Jansson remains a doubt with Mathias Jensen and Sergi Canos among those still out.
Bees head coach Thomas Frank could opt to start forward Joel Valencia, who has appeared regularly off the bench.
The visitors are fifth in the Championship after four games without a win, while Cardiff are six points from the final play-off place.
Match facts
- Cardiff City have won their last three home league games against Brentford since a 2-3 defeat in December 2014.
- Brentford have not completed a league double over Cardiff since the 1994-95 season.
- Cardiff have not lost three consecutive Championship games since January 2018, when they lost four in a row.
- Brentford have won just two of their last nine away Championship games (W2 D3 L4), losing last time out against Luton Town.
- Cardiff have failed to score in their last two Championship matches, having failed to score in just two of their first 17 games in the competition under manager Neil Harris.
- 15 of the 31 Championship goals (48%) Brentford have conceded this season have come via set pieces, including each of their last three (one penalty, two free-kicks).