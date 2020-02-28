Championship
Cardiff15:00Brentford
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Brentford

Joe Ralls scores a penalty for Cardiff
Cardiff's Joe Ralls has made just three Championship appearances since November
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Cardiff midfielder Joe Ralls could make his first start in more than a month after overcoming a muscle injury.

Leandro Bacuna and Danny Ward could also come into the side but Lee Tomlin, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Isaac Vassell are all sidelined.

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson remains a doubt with Mathias Jensen and Sergi Canos among those still out.

Bees head coach Thomas Frank could opt to start forward Joel Valencia, who has appeared regularly off the bench.

The visitors are fifth in the Championship after four games without a win, while Cardiff are six points from the final play-off place.

Match facts

  • Cardiff City have won their last three home league games against Brentford since a 2-3 defeat in December 2014.
  • Brentford have not completed a league double over Cardiff since the 1994-95 season.
  • Cardiff have not lost three consecutive Championship games since January 2018, when they lost four in a row.
  • Brentford have won just two of their last nine away Championship games (W2 D3 L4), losing last time out against Luton Town.
  • Cardiff have failed to score in their last two Championship matches, having failed to score in just two of their first 17 games in the competition under manager Neil Harris.
  • 15 of the 31 Championship goals (48%) Brentford have conceded this season have come via set pieces, including each of their last three (one penalty, two free-kicks).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom351912464362869
2Leeds35198850302065
3Fulham35179949371260
4Nottm Forest351611846331359
5Brentford351681157312656
6Preston35168114940956
7Bristol City35158124951-253
8Blackburn3514101150401052
9Swansea351312104443151
10Millwall35121494039150
11Cardiff35121494848050
12Sheff Wed35139134541448
13QPR35137155359-646
14Birmingham351210134552-746
15Derby351112124348-545
16Reading35119154141042
17Hull35118164854-641
18Charlton35109164449-539
19Huddersfield35109164156-1539
20Stoke35115194353-1038
21Middlesbrough35813143445-1137
22Wigan35910163750-1337
23Barnsley35810174258-1634
24Luton35103224270-2833
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you