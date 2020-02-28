Hull City v Leeds United
-
- From the section Championship
Hull's forward options for the visit of high-flying Leeds have taken another blow after Tom Eaves was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury.
Eric Lichaj, Reece Burke and Herbie Kane are out, while Jon Toral and Jordy de Wijs are doubts, but Mallik Wilks is available after missing last week.
Leeds are waiting to see if influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be fit.
Phillips missed Wednesday's win at Middlesbrough while Jean-Kevin Augustin is out with a hamstring injury.
With a 12:30 GMT kick off Leeds could close the gap to leaders West Bromwich Albion to a single point if they win before the Baggies play Wigan at 15:00.
Hull are four points above the relegation zone and their 10-game winless run is their worst form in a decade.
Match facts
- Hull have failed to score in their last two home league games against Leeds, drawing 0-0 in January 2018 and losing 1-0 last season.
- Leeds are looking to record a league double over Hull for the first time since the 1989-90 season when they won promotion from the second tier.
- Leeds last played on a leap year day in 2016, losing 4-0 against Brighton and Hove Albion under Steve Evans.
- Hull are winless in 10 games in all competitions - they haven't gone 11 without a win since February 2010.
- Leeds have won their last three league games 1-0 - they last won four consecutive league games 1-0 back in December 1964.
- Hull are one of three Championship teams yet to win at home in 2020, along with Middlesbrough and Reading.