Hull City v Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips limped off with a calf injury against Reading last week

Hull's forward options for the visit of high-flying Leeds have taken another blow after Tom Eaves was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury.

Eric Lichaj, Reece Burke and Herbie Kane are out, while Jon Toral and Jordy de Wijs are doubts, but Mallik Wilks is available after missing last week.

Leeds are waiting to see if influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be fit.

Phillips missed Wednesday's win at Middlesbrough while Jean-Kevin Augustin is out with a hamstring injury.

With a 12:30 GMT kick off Leeds could close the gap to leaders West Bromwich Albion to a single point if they win before the Baggies play Wigan at 15:00.

Hull are four points above the relegation zone and their 10-game winless run is their worst form in a decade.

Match facts