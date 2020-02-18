Lauren Wade: Northern Ireland midfielder joins Scottish champions Glasgow City

Wade has won 23 Northern Ireland caps, scoring once

Northern Ireland international Lauren Wade has joined Scottish champions Glasgow City.

The Coleraine native moves much closer to home following a spell with Icelandic side Throttur Reykjavik.

Much-travelled Wade, who has 23 Northern Ireland caps, also previously played College football in the USA.

"I am absolutely delighted to have signed for Glasgow City," said Wade, who helped Throttur to the Second Division title while in Iceland.

"I can't wait to get started and I'm looking forward to the season ahead."

"Lauren is a real talent," said Glasgow City manager Scott Booth.

"I've seen her play at a very high level. She works extremely hard for the team but also has the individual qualities to cause defences problems.

"She will immediately identify with our group so I'm looking forward to seeing her develop at the club."