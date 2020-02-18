SheBelieves Cup: Everton striker Chloe Kelly named in Phil Neville's England squad

England Women's coach Phil Neville has named Everton striker Chloe Kelly in his squad for the SheBelieves Cup.

Kelly, 22, is Everton's top scorer this season and has only made one senior appearance for England - in a friendly against Austria in November 2018.

Neville has named a young squad, with six of the 23 playing at the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in 2018.

Grace Fisk captained the bronze-medal winning team and the West Ham defender has received her first senior call-up.

More to follow.