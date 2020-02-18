Harry Gregg: Funeral of Munich air disaster hero to take place in Coleraine on Friday

Gregg was born in in the County Londonderry village of Tobermore

The funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg will take place in Coleraine on Friday.

Gregg, hailed as a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, died on Sunday at the age of 87.

His funeral service will be held in St Patrick's Parish Church at noon, followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery.

Gregg made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963.

He bravely rescued team-mates and other passengers following the February 1958 plane crash in which 23 people were killed as Manchester United travelled back from a European Cup tie in Belgrade.

When he joined United in December 1957 for £23,500, Gregg was the world's most expensive goalkeeper and was voted the best at the following year's World Cup.

Gregg and his family moved to Coleraine after he was born in Tobermore and he excelled as a player for his hometown club before moving to England.