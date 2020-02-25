Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Inverness CT 1. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 50Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 5Murray
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 23Thomas
- 10Afolabi
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 7Thomson
- 8Beadling
- 9McGill
- 13Ross
- 20Gill
- 27McCann
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKayBooked at 20mins
- 5Toshney
- 3Tremarco
- 8Carson
- 14VincentBooked at 10mins
- 17Storey
- 28MacGregor
- 10Doran Cogan
- 9White
Substitutes
- 7Keatings
- 11Walsh
- 12McHattie
- 19Todorov
- 21MacKay
- 24Trafford
- 26Harper
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Goal!
Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).
Booking
Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic).
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
James Vincent (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).
Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.
Foul by Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic).
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.