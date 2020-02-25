Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Inverness CT1

Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 50Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 5Murray
  • 11Dow
  • 21Paton
  • 12Turner
  • 23Thomas
  • 10Afolabi
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Beadling
  • 9McGill
  • 13Ross
  • 20Gill
  • 27McCann

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKayBooked at 20mins
  • 5Toshney
  • 3Tremarco
  • 8Carson
  • 14VincentBooked at 10mins
  • 17Storey
  • 28MacGregor
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 7Keatings
  • 11Walsh
  • 12McHattie
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Trafford
  • 26Harper
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, Inverness CT 1. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Roddy MacGregor (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).

Booking

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Dunfermline Athletic).

David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Booking

James Vincent (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by James Vincent (Inverness CT).

Attempt saved. Kevin Nisbet (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Lewis Toshney.

Foul by Jonathan Afolabi (Dunfermline Athletic).

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd25183451193257
2Inverness CT2412393226639
3Ayr2312293631538
4Dundee2410683031-136
5Arbroath24104102325-234
6Dunfermline2494113633331
7Morton2585123648-1229
8Alloa2569103141-1027
9Queen of Sth2475122632-626
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
