Hamilton Academical: Jamie Hamilton red card at Hearts challenged

Hamilton Academical have appealed against the red card shown to Jamie Hamilton in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Hearts.

Accies led 2-0 when defender Hamilton was dismissed for handball.

The player was retreating when his arm made contact with the ball while Liam Boyce chased a long ball.

Bottom side Hearts scored twice in the second half to keep the gap between the two sides at one point.

It was the player's second red card this month after being sent off against Celtic in a 4-1 defeat and his third overall this season.