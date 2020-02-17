Transfer rumours: Smalling, Sterling, Werner, Guendouzi, Toure

Tottenham and Everton are interested in Manchester United's English defender Chris Smalling, 30, who is on loan at Roma. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

England forward Raheem Sterling, 25, is committed to staying at Manchester City despite the club's ban from European football, says his agent. (Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona are set to sign Danish former Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite, 28, from Leganes in an emergency deal. (Mundo Deportivo, via Teeside Gazette)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp remains a big admirer of Timo Werner, but the Reds have not engaged with RB Leipzig about negotiating an agreement for the 23-year-old German forward. (Independent)

Lille manager Christophe Galtier says there is tension between the club and 20-year-old French midfielder Boubakary Soumare, a target for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. (Express)

It's all gone wrong at Atletico... Is Simeone under pressure in Madrid?

French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 20, is facing a fight to save his Arsenal career after he was left out of the squad for Sunday's match against Newcastle. (Mirror)

Guendouzi was dropped following a heated row with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and members of his coaching staff during a mid-season training camp in Dubai. (Goal)

Manchester City will not face reductions on their £65m-a-season kit deal with Puma even if their European competition ban is upheld. (Mail)

Manchester United told Bournemouth they had 15 minutes to accept a £25m deadline-day bid for Norwegian striker Joshua King, 28, or they would sign a player from China. (The Athletic)

Brazilian club Botafogo are expected to complete the signing of former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 36, on Wednesday or Thursday. (Globo Esporte - in Portuguese)

Southampton and Burnley are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, 23. (Football Insider)

Ajax could face losing up to eight players in the summer transfer window. (The Athletic)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said "the rules are there and must be enforced" when asked about Manchester City's two-season ban from European competition, adding: "I can't say if the punishment is too much or too little." (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Braga coach Ruben Amorim said racism is also a problem in Portuguese society, as he responded to the racist abuse of Porto striker Moussa Marega. (A Bola - in Portuguese)