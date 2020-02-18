National League
Barnet19:45Harrogate
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Harrogate Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow33196863342963
2Harrogate34178953401359
3Halifax33167104945455
4Yeovil341591057431454
5Boreham Wood321410848341452
6Notts County331312850341651
7Solihull Moors341491145341151
8Bromley35149125648851
9Dover33148114342150
10Stockport35148134651-550
11Woking34139124451-748
12Hartlepool341211115147447
13Barnet31121094538746
14Sutton United331012114138342
15Torquay33126155359-642
16Eastleigh331012114147-642
17Maidenhead United33125164148-741
18Aldershot341010143747-1040
19Wrexham34109154446-239
20Dag & Red33911133540-538
21Chesterfield34910154559-1437
22Ebbsfleet34712154262-2033
23Fylde32711143952-1332
24Chorley34414162958-2926
View full National League table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you