Dimitri Cavare: Barnsley defender joins Swiss side FC Sion for undisclosed fee

Dimitri Cavare scored three goals in 65 appearances for Barnsley

Barnsley full-back Dimitri Cavare has joined Swiss side FC Sion for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Guadeloupe international, whose contract was due to expire in the summer, has only made 11 appearances this season.

He played a total of 65 games for the club after joining in August 2017 and was a key member of the team that won promotion from League One last season.

However, he has not played for the Championship side since November.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.