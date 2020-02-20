Getafe 2-0 Ajax: Last season's Champions League semi-finalists on verge of Europa League exit

Deyverson joined Getafe on loan from Palmeiras during the January transfer window

Last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax are on the brink of a Europa League exit after losing 2-0 at Spanish high-flyers Getafe.

On-loan forward Deyverson gave the Spanish team the lead, before being hit by a lighter during his celebration.

Former Chelsea winger Kenedy came off the bench to score Getafe's second during added time.

The second leg takes place at the Johan Cruyff Arena next Thursday (27 January).

Ajax top the Dutch Eredivisie by six points but they struggled for fluency against Getafe, who are third in La Liga.

Erik ten Hag's side failed to register a single shot on target despite having 65% possession.

It was a scrappy affair with the ball only in play for 42 minutes and 36 seconds of the game, the second-shortest amount of time in a Europa League game since 2009.

There was controversy in the second half when former Sunderland and Watford defender Allan Nyom rolled around on the ground following a challenge from Ryan Babel, who was booked for the high tackle.

Former Liverpool and Fulham forward Babel then threw himself to the ground and rolled around, mocking his opponent's perceived overreaction.

Despite that and going to question Nyom, the 33-year-old avoided a second booking.

Babel imitated Nyom's reaction to be fouled