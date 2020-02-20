Match ends, Getafe 2, Ajax 0.
Getafe 2-0 Ajax: Last season's Champions League semi-finalists on verge of Europa League exit
Last season's Champions League semi-finalists Ajax are on the brink of a Europa League exit after losing 2-0 at Spanish high-flyers Getafe.
On-loan forward Deyverson gave the Spanish team the lead, before being hit by a lighter during his celebration.
Former Chelsea winger Kenedy came off the bench to score Getafe's second during added time.
The second leg takes place at the Johan Cruyff Arena next Thursday (27 January).
Ajax top the Dutch Eredivisie by six points but they struggled for fluency against Getafe, who are third in La Liga.
Erik ten Hag's side failed to register a single shot on target despite having 65% possession.
It was a scrappy affair with the ball only in play for 42 minutes and 36 seconds of the game, the second-shortest amount of time in a Europa League game since 2009.
There was controversy in the second half when former Sunderland and Watford defender Allan Nyom rolled around on the ground following a challenge from Ryan Babel, who was booked for the high tackle.
Former Liverpool and Fulham forward Babel then threw himself to the ground and rolled around, mocking his opponent's perceived overreaction.
Despite that and going to question Nyom, the 33-year-old avoided a second booking.
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22Suárez
- 2DakonamBooked at 44mins
- 16Etxeita
- 17OliveraBooked at 57mins
- 12NyomBooked at 55mins
- 18Arambarri
- 20Maksimovic
- 15CucurellaSubstituted forKenedyat 88'minutes
- 14Silva AcostaSubstituted forRodríguezat 57'minutes
- 7MataSubstituted forMolinaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 6Chema
- 9Rodríguez
- 19Molina
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 24Timor
- 25Kenedy
Ajax
- 1Semedo Varela
- 28Dest
- 4ÁlvarezBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSchuursat 67'minutes
- 17Blind
- 31TagliaficoBooked at 54mins
- 6van de Beek
- 21Martínez
- 10Tadic
- 22Ziyech
- 49BabelBooked at 55mins
- 23TraoréSubstituted forHuntelaarat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Schuurs
- 8Eiting
- 9Huntelaar
- 29Gravenberch
- 33Kotarski
- 41Timber
- 47Pereira da Silva
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away13
