Match ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Inter Milan 2.
Ludogorets Razgrad 0-2 Inter Milan: Christian Eriksen scores first goal since move
Christian Eriksen scored his first Inter Milan goal as the Italians won at Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League last 32.
The former Spurs midfielder slotted home from the edge of the area after Romelu Lukaku's lay-off with about 20 minutes remaining.
The Dane also hit the bar with a drive from 25 yards before Lukaku sealed the win with a penalty in added time.
The second leg takes place at the San Siro next Thursday (27 January).
Since joining Antonio Conte's side Eriksen had played 137 minutes across five matches but failed to register a goal or assist.
However, on a night that Inter controlled - limiting the hosts to just one off-target effort - his calm finish into the bottom right-hand corner past Plamen Iliev demonstrated his quality.
Manchester United loanee Alexis Sanchez also played for Inter alongside former Chelsea winger Victor Moses and Ashley Young came off the bench as a second-half substitute.
Line-ups
Ludogorets
- 23Iliev
- 4Gusmao
- 5Terziev
- 21GrigoreBooked at 43mins
- 3Nedyalkov
- 95Oliveira SouzaSubstituted forBitonat 90'minutes
- 18DyakovSubstituted forBadjiat 67'minutes
- 12AndrianantenainaBooked at 90mins
- 88Cristaldo FariasBooked at 61mins
- 84Nascimento da Costa
- 10SwierczokSubstituted forTchibotaat 76'minutesBooked at 85mins
Substitutes
- 6Tawatha
- 8Biton
- 13Tchibota
- 22Ikoko
- 25Badji
- 27Stoyanov
- 30Moti
Inter Milan
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 13Ranocchia
- 2Godín
- 11MosesSubstituted forBarellaat 72'minutes
- 8Vecino
- 20Valero
- 24Eriksen
- 34BiraghiSubstituted forYoungat 81'minutes
- 7Sánchez
- 10MartínezBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLukakuat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 9Lukaku
- 15Young
- 23Barella
- 31Pirola
- 35Stankovic
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Inter Milan 2.
Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).
Dan Biton (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Inter Milan 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
VAR Decision: Penalty Inter Milan.
Penalty conceded by Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Diego Godín (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cicinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Dan Biton replaces Cauly Oliveira Souza.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Georgi Terziev.
Booking
Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card.
Mavis Tchibota (Ludogorets Razgrad) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matías Vecino with a cross.
Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).
Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Ashley Young replaces Cristiano Biraghi.
Offside, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez tries a through ball, but Cristiano Biraghi is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Substitution
Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Mavis Tchibota replaces Jakub Swierczok.
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan).
Anicet Andrianantenaina (Ludogorets Razgrad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Nicolò Barella replaces Victor Moses.
Goal!
Goal! Ludogorets Razgrad 0, Inter Milan 1. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Attempt missed. Anton Nedyalkov (Ludogorets Razgrad) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Victor Moses.
Substitution
Substitution, Ludogorets Razgrad. Stéphane Badji replaces Svetoslav Dyakov.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Plamen Iliev.
Attempt saved. Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez.
Booking
Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wanderson (Ludogorets Razgrad).
Corner, Ludogorets Razgrad. Conceded by Victor Moses.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.