Atalanta v Valencia

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta have no injury worries as they prepare for their first ever Champions League game in the knockout round on Wednesday, in their debut season in the competition.

"This is a game that we have been waiting months for," said the Italian.

"The Champions League is a dream which we'll try to carry forward as much as possible."

Valencia will be without suspended defender Gabriel Paulista for the last-16 first-leg tie at Milan's San Siro.

The fixture, like Atalanta's other home games in Europe this season, will take place at the San Siro - home of AC Milan and Internazionale - because their Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, which is 55km away, does not meet Uefa requirements.

Gasperini added: "Being able to play in front of so many of our fans at a venue like San Siro is a beautiful achievement that we have been waiting a long time for.

"The whole city of Bergamo is practically travelling to Milan."

His side surprised many by finishing third in the Italian top flight last season, and they come into this match sitting fourth in Serie A, having defeated closest challengers Roma on Saturday.

The match at the San Siro will be officiated by an all-English team, with Michael Oliver selected as the referee.

