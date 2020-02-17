Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says tie 'one of the most difficult'

Liverpool are looking to reach their third straight Champions League final

Liverpool's Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid "is one of the most difficult fixtures in the life of a football player", says Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds play Tuesday's last-16 first-leg tie at the Wanda Metropolitano, where they lifted the European Cup for the sixth time last season.

The runaway Premier League leaders come up against an Atletico side that are fourth in La Liga.

"They give you absolutely no presents," said Liverpool manager Klopp.

"They are a really well organised, well oiled machine who are amazing at squeezing results. They are in a transition period, that's normal, but they are fighting with all they have. It's really difficult.

"They're a results machine. They have speed, aggression and a clear philosophy. I know we are in the country of tiki-taka, but I admire things like that. For me, it's all fine.

"If there's one team where you have to be at your absolute best, it's against Atletico. If you work as hard as possible, you have a chance. If you don't do that, you have no chance. There's a reason they were in so many European finals."

'We've run out of words for Alisson'

Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed the impact of goalkeeper Alisson, who missed the first eight games of the season with a calf injury.

Since returning to the side, the Brazilian has conceded six goals in 17 Premier League appearances, including just one in his last 10.

"We've run out of words for him," said Alexander-Arnold. "He is an unbelievable keeper to have behind you and you can't take him for granted.

"He is a world-class keeper, probably the best in the world. Really grateful to him. From his return from injury, he keeps clean sheets and makes it look easy."

Match stats

The head-to-head between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in Europe is perfectly balanced with one win each and two draws (4 goals each). However, Atletico eliminated Liverpool in their only knockout tie in the 2009-10 Europa League semi-finals, a tournament they went on to win.

Atletico and Liverpool's only previous Champions League encounters came in the 2008-09 group stages - both games ended 1-1.

Liverpool are winless in their last five away games against Spanish opposition in Europe, losing four (D1). Their last victory dates back to the Champions League last 16 in 2008-09, against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu (1-0).

Atletico Madrid

Since 2013-14, Atletico Madrid have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League six times in seven seasons; they had qualified for the knockout stages only twice previously.

Atletico Madrid have never lost at home under Diego Simeone in the Champions League knockout stages (W8 D4). In those 12 games, they've only conceded two goals.

Liverpool