Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
Atl Madrid20:00Liverpool
Venue: Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says tie 'one of the most difficult'

Liverpool players celebrate
Liverpool are looking to reach their third straight Champions League final

Liverpool's Champions League tie at Atletico Madrid "is one of the most difficult fixtures in the life of a football player", says Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds play Tuesday's last-16 first-leg tie at the Wanda Metropolitano, where they lifted the European Cup for the sixth time last season.

The runaway Premier League leaders come up against an Atletico side that are fourth in La Liga.

"They give you absolutely no presents," said Liverpool manager Klopp.

"They are a really well organised, well oiled machine who are amazing at squeezing results. They are in a transition period, that's normal, but they are fighting with all they have. It's really difficult.

"They're a results machine. They have speed, aggression and a clear philosophy. I know we are in the country of tiki-taka, but I admire things like that. For me, it's all fine.

"If there's one team where you have to be at your absolute best, it's against Atletico. If you work as hard as possible, you have a chance. If you don't do that, you have no chance. There's a reason they were in so many European finals."

'We've run out of words for Alisson'

Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed the impact of goalkeeper Alisson, who missed the first eight games of the season with a calf injury.

Since returning to the side, the Brazilian has conceded six goals in 17 Premier League appearances, including just one in his last 10.

"We've run out of words for him," said Alexander-Arnold. "He is an unbelievable keeper to have behind you and you can't take him for granted.

"He is a world-class keeper, probably the best in the world. Really grateful to him. From his return from injury, he keeps clean sheets and makes it look easy."

Match stats

  • The head-to-head between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in Europe is perfectly balanced with one win each and two draws (4 goals each). However, Atletico eliminated Liverpool in their only knockout tie in the 2009-10 Europa League semi-finals, a tournament they went on to win.
  • Atletico and Liverpool's only previous Champions League encounters came in the 2008-09 group stages - both games ended 1-1.
  • Liverpool are winless in their last five away games against Spanish opposition in Europe, losing four (D1). Their last victory dates back to the Champions League last 16 in 2008-09, against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu (1-0).

Atletico Madrid

  • Since 2013-14, Atletico Madrid have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League six times in seven seasons; they had qualified for the knockout stages only twice previously.
  • Atletico Madrid have never lost at home under Diego Simeone in the Champions League knockout stages (W8 D4). In those 12 games, they've only conceded two goals.

Liverpool

  • Liverpool have never won three consecutive away Champions League games, having beaten Genk and FC Red Bull Salzburg, they last did so in the European Cup back in September 1984 under manager Joe Fagan (five in a row).
  • Sadio Mane has scored 10 goals in 14 Champions League knockout games since 2017-18, only Cristiano Ronaldo has been more prolific over that period (11 goals).
  • Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have played more Champions League games than anyone else since 2017-18, featuring in 31 of Liverpool's 32 games. The only exception was the Reds' 4-0 home win against Barcelona in last season's semi-finals.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65101721516
2Real Madrid6321148611
3Club Bruges6033412-83
4Galatasaray6024114-132

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich66002451918
2Tottenham63121814410
3Olympiakos6114814-64
4Red Star Belgrade6105320-173

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City64201641214
2Atalanta6213812-47
3Shakhtar Donetsk6132813-56
4Dinamo Zagreb61231013-35

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus6510124816
2Atl Madrid631285310
3B Leverkusen620459-46
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105411-73

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool6411138513
2Napoli6330114712
3RB Salzburg6213161337
4KRC Genk6015520-151

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642094514
2B Dortmund631288010
3Inter Milan621310917
4Slavia Prague6024410-62

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig6321108211
2Lyon62229818
3Benfica62131011-17
4Zenit St Petersburg621379-27

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Valencia632197211
2Chelsea6321119211
3Ajax6312126610
4Lille6015414-101
View full Champions League tables

