Reading v Wigan Athletic

Ovie Ejaria missed the weekend's defeat by Leeds

Reading could have Liverpool loanee midfielder Ovie Ejaria back after he missed Saturday's defeat at Leeds with a sore groin.

Defender Chris Gunter is missing with a groin problem, Matt Miazga has an ankle injury and forward Lucas Joao has a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Kieran Dowell, who is on loan at Wigan from Everton, is absent with an ankle injury.

Defender Chey Dunkley is back after a two-game suspension.

Match facts