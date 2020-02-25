Reading v Wigan Athletic
-
- From the section Championship
Reading could have Liverpool loanee midfielder Ovie Ejaria back after he missed Saturday's defeat at Leeds with a sore groin.
Defender Chris Gunter is missing with a groin problem, Matt Miazga has an ankle injury and forward Lucas Joao has a hamstring issue.
Midfielder Kieran Dowell, who is on loan at Wigan from Everton, is absent with an ankle injury.
Defender Chey Dunkley is back after a two-game suspension.
Match facts
- Reading have won four of their last five league matches against Wigan (D1), winning 3-1 earlier this season.
- Wigan have lost their last two away league games against Reading, going down 3-2 last season despite twice taking the lead.
- Reading have drawn two and lost two of their last four league games at home, their longest winless run at the Madejski since January 2019 (five).
- Wigan have only suffered one defeat in their last six Championship matches (W3 D2) last going at least three unbeaten on the road at this level between October and November 2016 (five).
- Three of the Wigan's last seven Championship goals have come via own goals, including winners at Leeds and at home to Millwall last time out. Indeed, the Latics have benefited from four own goals this season, only Leeds (six) have benefited from more amongst Championship sides.