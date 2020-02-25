Championship
Reading20:00Wigan
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Wigan Athletic

Ovie Ejaria
Ovie Ejaria missed the weekend's defeat by Leeds
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Reading could have Liverpool loanee midfielder Ovie Ejaria back after he missed Saturday's defeat at Leeds with a sore groin.

Defender Chris Gunter is missing with a groin problem, Matt Miazga has an ankle injury and forward Lucas Joao has a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Kieran Dowell, who is on loan at Wigan from Everton, is absent with an ankle injury.

Defender Chey Dunkley is back after a two-game suspension.

Match facts

  • Reading have won four of their last five league matches against Wigan (D1), winning 3-1 earlier this season.
  • Wigan have lost their last two away league games against Reading, going down 3-2 last season despite twice taking the lead.
  • Reading have drawn two and lost two of their last four league games at home, their longest winless run at the Madejski since January 2019 (five).
  • Wigan have only suffered one defeat in their last six Championship matches (W3 D2) last going at least three unbeaten on the road at this level between October and November 2016 (five).
  • Three of the Wigan's last seven Championship goals have come via own goals, including winners at Leeds and at home to Millwall last time out. Indeed, the Latics have benefited from four own goals this season, only Leeds (six) have benefited from more amongst Championship sides.

Wednesday 26th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
