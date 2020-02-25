Championship
Sheff Wed19:45Charlton
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic

Lyle Taylor in action for Charlton
Lyle Taylor scored twice in Charlton's 3-1 in over Luton on Saturday, taking his tally to 11 goals for the season
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Steven Fletcher could start for Sheffield Wednesday after returning from a knee injury as a substitute in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Birmingham.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is a doubt as the Owls look for a first win in eight.

Charlton will assess midfielder Darren Pratley, who had an injection in a back injury and missed Saturday's win against struggling Luton.

Wales international Jonny Williams (ankle) is out, while forward Chuks Aneke is building up his fitness.

The Addicks are five points above the relegation zone, having won three of their past five games.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are looking to win three consecutive league games against Charlton for the first time since September 1990 (four in a row).
  • This will be Charlton's first away league match against Sheffield Wednesday since March 2016, when they lost 3-0 under Jose Riga.
  • Sheffield Wednesday haven't won any of their past seven games in the Championship (D3 L4), last going on a longer winless run between September and November 2014 (10).
  • Charlton have alternated between a victory and a defeat in each of their last five league games (W3 D2), beating Luton last time out. Their previous three wins came across a run of 23 matches (W3 D7 L13).
  • When Lyle Taylor starts for Charlton in the Championship this season, the Addicks have won 54% of their matches (7/13) compared to just 14% when he doesn't (3/21).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
View full Championship table

