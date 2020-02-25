Sheffield Wednesday v Charlton Athletic

Lyle Taylor scored twice in Charlton's 3-1 in over Luton on Saturday, taking his tally to 11 goals for the season

Steven Fletcher could start for Sheffield Wednesday after returning from a knee injury as a substitute in Saturday's 3-3 draw at Birmingham.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is a doubt as the Owls look for a first win in eight.

Charlton will assess midfielder Darren Pratley, who had an injection in a back injury and missed Saturday's win against struggling Luton.

Wales international Jonny Williams (ankle) is out, while forward Chuks Aneke is building up his fitness.

The Addicks are five points above the relegation zone, having won three of their past five games.

Match facts