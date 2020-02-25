Championship
Millwall19:45Birmingham
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Birmingham City

Scott Hogan in action for Birmingham
Scott Hogan has scored four goals in five games since joining Birmingham City on loan from cross-city rivals Aston Villa last month
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 GMT on Wednesday

Millwall remain without keeper Frank Fielding (quad) and midfielders Ben Thompson (ankle) and Shaun Williams.

The Lions have slipped to seven points off the play-offs following a run of one win in six Championship games.

Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet could name an unchanged side for the third successive match.

Kerim Mrabti (hamstring) and Jacques Maghoma (quad) are out, while Josh McEachran will miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury.

Maikel Kieftenbeld is fit again after recovering from knee ligament damage, and the midfielder has been an unused substitute in Blues' past two games.

Birmingham have gone eight league games without defeat and Clotet's side are 14th in the table, three places and four points behind the Lions.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won four of their last six league matches against Birmingham City (W4 D1 L1), though the reverse meeting this season ended 1-1.
  • In all competitions, Birmingham have only lost one of their last 11 away matches against Millwall (W6 D4 L1).
  • Millwall have only managed to win one of their past six league games (D2 L3), failing to score in three of those matches.
  • Only Preston (17) have picked up more Championship points than Birmingham City in 2020, with the Blues winning 16 points from their nine matches (W4 D4 L1).
  • Millwall striker Matt Smith has scored seven league goals against Birmingham City - at least four more than he has scored versus any other side during his EFL career.

Wednesday 26th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom341812462362666
2Leeds34188849301962
3Fulham34169948371157
4Brentford341681056292756
5Nottm Forest341511845331256
6Preston341681049381156
7Bristol City34158114849-153
8Blackburn341491150401051
9Swansea34131294442251
10Cardiff34121484847150
11Millwall34121394039149
12Sheff Wed34129134441345
13Derby341112114246-445
14Birmingham34129134552-745
15QPR34127155158-743
16Reading34119144138342
17Hull34118154853-541
18Charlton34109154448-439
19Stoke34114194353-1037
20Middlesbrough34813133444-1037
21Huddersfield3499163955-1636
22Wigan34810163450-1634
23Barnsley34710174158-1731
24Luton3493224069-2930
Find a club, activity or sport near you