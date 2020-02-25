Middlesbrough v Leeds United
Struggling Middlesbrough remain without injured trio Daniel Ayala, Dael Fry and Patrick Roberts.
Boss Jonathan Woodgate said that defenders Ayala and Fry should return "in two to three weeks" while Manchester City loanee Roberts' return date is uncertain.
Leeds United are hopeful goalkeeper Kiko Casilla and midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be fit to play.
Both players picked up knocks in Saturday's win over Reading.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their past three home league matches against Leeds United (W2 D1) since a 1-0 defeat in February 2015.
- Leeds have completed a league double over Middlesbrough in only one of the past 17 seasons the sides have met, doing so in 2014-15.
- Across their past three league matches - against the Championship's current bottom three - Middlesbrough have picked up just one point (D1 L2) and have managed just three shots on target, with none of those coming in the past two games.
- Since their defeat by Nottingham Forest, Leeds have taken seven points from the last nine available in the Championship (W2 D1), though the Whites are winless in their past four on the road (D2 L2).
- Middlesbrough (8.3%) are one of just three teams to have a lower shot conversion rate in the Championship this season than Leeds (8.7%). Indeed, the Whites have had more shots on target than any other side in the division (175), whilst only Luton (100) and Nottingham Forest (112) have managed fewer than Boro (115).